Bhoomi & Haseena Parkar Decline On Their 2nd Day At The Box Office

Well, it’s happening and is there for everyone to see. Newton stood strong on Monday, so much so that its collections (1.31 crore) were remarkably better than that on Friday (0.96 crores). The film has come on its own now and will continue to bring in moolah right through its first week. With 8.21 crore on its kitty so far, the film is aiming at the first week of around 12 crores quite comfortably.

It was a huge gamble played by the makers (Eros, Aanand L. Rai, Drishyam Films) as they decided to not just take on Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar but also risked running only for a week since Judwaa 2 arrives this Friday. Still, the film has not just made the competition look light, it is also set to have good numbers of shows in its second week whereas the other two new releases are not even expected to be in the running beyond the first week.

This is pretty much evident from the fact that Bhoomi numbers have just about touched 8.5 crores* after 4 days whereas Haseena Parkar is even behind at 6.85 crores*. Today, Newton will go past Bhoomi as well (it is just a few lakhs behind in the overall sum collected) and the gap will only widen big time as days progress.

This week we’ll see a grand release of Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 and Mahesh Babu’s Spyder. Both will surely eat up a huge chunk of business from the current releases. After Newton‘s success and the fiasco of Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar, it would rather be interesting see the number of screens these movies will retain after this week. A Hollywood film – American Made will also release this week but it should not make any notable difference to the proceedings.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja‏