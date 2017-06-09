Rajkummar Rao and Shruti Haasan starrer Behen Hogi Teri has hit the theaters today and is clashing with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon starrer romantic drama, Raabta.

The film Behen Hogi Teri took a low start as expected on its first day at the box office. While Raabta was promoted well being Dinesh Vijan’s debut, this film did not enjoy much buzz and will be depending on word of mouth to pick up. Unfortunately, the film even had a few shows canceled on Friday morning thanks to no footfalls. An occupancy of 5% to 10% was seen for the morning shows which is awfully low and now is expected to have a low opening day collection.

Directed by Ajay K. Pannalal, the film also stars Gautam Gulati, Darshan Jariwala, Gulshan Grover, Ranjit, Herry Tangri, Ninad Kamat, Alekh Sangal and Reena Agrawal in key roles.

Produced by Tony D’Souza, Amul Vikas Mohan and Nitin Upadhyaya, Behen Hogi Teri is set to hit the screens on 2nd June.

Trending :

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Trapped, where he played a man who is trapped in his own house at a high-rise building with no escape. Produced by Phantom Films and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, it released on March 17. While on the other hand, the film’s lead actress Shruti Haasan’s last film was Katamarayudu opposite Pawan Kalyan, which did great business at the Box Office.

On the work front, Rajkummar will be essaying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series which will go live on ALTBalaji. The web series is an attempt to bring alive the story of Bose to the current generation, says Mehta, who described him as a ‘rockstar’. The actor has earlier worked with Hansal Mehta in his 2015 film Aligarh, which starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.