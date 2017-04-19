It is turning out to be a low first week for Begum Jaan as far as theatrical collections are concerned. The film brought in 1.5 crore* more on Tuesday which resulted in the overall collections to stand at 14.85 crore* so far. Ideally, these should have been the weekend collections of the film if it had to settle down for a decent lifetime score.

As of now though, it would stay under the 18 crore mark. That would actually make it even lesser than OK Jaanu [19 crore], which has so far seen the least first week numbers for a notable film in 2017. For Begum Jaan to find itself at this spot would be disheartening and if not for the low costs (which offsets the low footfalls to some extent), the eventual verdict would have been even lower.

Meanwhile, prior release Naam Shabana too has slowed down considerably and has just about gone past the 37 crore mark. The film would have a lifetime total of around 38 crore, which is a fair result for the Taapsee Pannu starrer. It would end up staying just below Priyanka Chopra’s Jai Gangaajal which is the highest grossing action drama featuring a female protagonist.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

