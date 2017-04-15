Begum Jaan has opened on an expected note. The film was slated to take an opening in the range of 3-4 crore and it has pretty much touched the upper end of it, what with 3.94 crore coming in. The film’s evening and night shows were better than the morning shows, though overall it’s occupancy was much lesser than Fate of the Furious (and even Punjabi film Manje Bistre) right through the day.

The film has seen below average to fair reviews coming its way, which means all would now boil down to the audience word of mouth that it gains from here. Due to its dark feel, one doesn’t expect massive jumps today and tomorrow. Also, it doesn’t offer wholesome entertainment either which could help it see an elevation in quick time. However, since the opening numbers have been decent enough for a film belonging to this genre, and the costs attached to it have been moderate too, Begum Jaan could well sail through eventually.

On the other hand Fast and the Furious has been doing great guns which means competition would stay on to be hard and strong for Begum Jaan in days to come. It is going to be a period of wait and watch for the film.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources