With a release in 1100 screens and a capacity to earn 7-9 crore on a daily basis during the weekdays, Begum Jaan is seeing an average occupancy of less than 20% in theaters. The film brought in 1.40 crore* on Wednesday as the occupancy is further decreasing with every passing day (something which is on expected lines).

With a total of 16.34 crore* under its belt, the Vidya Balan starrer could just about touch the 18 crore mark after its Week One. This is in line with the merits and genre of the film while the industry too wasn’t expecting a haul bigger than this. Begum Jaan would eventually go past the 20 crore mark and while that should keep its producers [Vishesh Films] in the green, they too would certainly be waiting for a big grosser to be delivered by them soon enough as they have indeed done much better in the past.

As for Vidya Balan, she now moves on to her next film Tumhari Sulu which, by the look of things, should be a breezy feel good light hearted multiplex affair that should fetch better footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder