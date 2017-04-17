Begum Jaan has seen the lowest weekend amongst notable releases of 2017. So far, 10 major Bollywood films with a notable actor, producer or a director have hit the screens. While a few have been successes, many aren’t. Now Begum Jaan too hasn’t seen flattering numbers coming its way as it collected 11.44 crore* over the weekend. It did seem apparent on the opening day itself when it couldn’t leverage from the Good Friday holiday either. If there were any chances of a turnaround, that didn’t happen either as reviews as well as word of mouth was mixed.

The year’s biggest weekends so far have been gathered by biggies like Raees, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil. Of course, these films are no competition for the other mid-budget films that have released. As a matter of fact the only biggie which is a little down the order is Rangoon. However, Begum Jaan is much lower placed when it comes to the opening weekends:

Naam Shabana – 18.76 crore

Rangoon – 18 crore

Commando 2 – 15.74 crore

Phillauri – 15.25 crore

OK Jaanu – 13.8 crore

Begum Jaan – 11.44 crore*

Amongst these, OK Jaanu has seen the lowest weekend too as it crashed at 19 crore. Now the manner in which Begum Jaan is going, it would be tough for it catch up with this total as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder