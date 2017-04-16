For Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan to register comfortable collections post the weekend, Saturday was the key. After all, the numbers on Friday – though decent – were still not the kind that instantly put a film in the ‘success’ category. Also, audience word of mouth had started coming into play and that was always going to be a true indicator of whether the film would gain momentum over the weekend and then hold well over the weekdays.

Now if 3.50 crore* collected by the film on Saturday are any indication, the Srijit Mukherjee directed film would need a major turnaround today if it has to step into the weekdays with a good haul. So far, the film hasn’t managed to touch even 10 crore and stands at 7.44 crore*. Amongst all the notable releases of 2017 so far, the lowest weekend has been registered by OK Jaanu which collected 13.8 crore. Basis the trajectory that the film has adopted so far, Begum Jaan would stay below this mark, which means it would be only be the 10th highest weekend opener of the year, and that too below all major films.

What works to an extent for the film is the fact that its budget is lowest amongst all notable flicks that have hit the screens this year. Moreover, there is a tax rebate of 2 crore from the Jharkhand government too that would be making those at Vishesh Films breathe easy. As for the real appreciation for the film, it hasn’t quite been a heartwarming experience and one waits for Sunday numbers to unfold as that is the key to the ultimate verdict for Begum Jaan as far as the theatrical run is concerned.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

