Begum Jaan: 2nd Weekend Box Office Collections

After having a low opening week, Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan crashed in its 2nd weekend at the box office. The film raked in approximately 1.75 crores and now stands with a grand total of 19.40 crores.

Though the film has failed to leave a mark at the box office, it has still managed to recover its investments, thanks to its shoe-string budget of 19 crores.

Directed by Srijit Mukerji, the film features Vidya as a brothel madam. Apart from Vidya Balan, Begum Jaan has one of the biggest and most powerful ensemble cast, with Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Chunky Pandey, Pitobash, Poonam Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Rajesh Sharma, Vivek Mushran in pivotal roles and Naseeruddin Shah making a guest appearance.

The film is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment.

As for Vidya Balan, she has started the shooting for her next film Tumhari Sulu which, by the look of things, should be a breezy, feel good light hearted multiplex affair that should fetch better footfalls.

Vidya will be seen in a fun role as a night radio jockey in Tumhari Sulu. Manav Kaul will play the on-screen husband of Vidya Balan in this slice-of-life comedy film.

Tumhari Sulu revolves around the character of Sulu (Sulochana), a simple, happy-go-lucky housewife who stumbles upon a job of a night RJ (radio jockey). The music will play a crucial element in the film.

Interestingly, Vidya has previously portrayed the character of an RJ in Lage Raho Munnabhai. Tumhari Sulu will be directed by a noted ad-man Suresh Triveni.

The film is produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

Tumhari Sulu is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini. It is slated for a December 1 release.