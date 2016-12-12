Box Office – Befikre, Kahaani 2, Dear Zindagi – Weekend updates

Befikre has managed to score reasonably well amongst its target audience in the first weekend. The film brought in 34.5 crore* in its first three days and though the collections aren’t really phenomenal considering the fact that Ranveer Singh has managed much bigger collections in his earlier films, the fact remains that in the times when nothing is really clicking with the audiences on a larger scale, Befikre has at least kept stable.

Compared with the weekend collections of other Ranveer Singh starrers, this is how Befikre stands:

Ram Leela – 51.49 crore

Bajirao Mastani – 46.77 crore

Gunday – 43.41 crore

Dil Dhadakne Do – 37 crore

Befikre – 34.5 crore*

Kill Dil – 20 crore

The film is basically playing with the same target base that went in for Dil Dhadakne Do. In fact if not for demonetization that is preventing numbers to come in from the single screens, Befikre could well be considered at par with Dil Dhadakne Do. The other three films at the top of the list were in a different zone altogether since they were all massy affairs. Hence, it has to be seen how far does Befikre go from this point on. Dil Dhadakne Do had seen the lifetime collections of 78 crore and it would one be major challenge for Befikre to take up in days to follow.

Meanwhile, Kahaani 2 collected 4.35 crore* more in its second weekend and currently stands at 28.60 crore*. The film hasn’t collected much after its opening weekend and is now on its way out.

On the other hand Dear Zindagi too brought in 2.25 crore* more in its third weekend. Standing at 64 crore* now, it would be interesting to see if it eventually manages to go past its next possible target, Pink [68 crore].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder