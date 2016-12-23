Befikre: 2nd Week Box Office Collections

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer Befikre has witnessed a huge drop in its 2nd week at the box office.

This rom-com musical collected 1.06 crore on Monday, 98 lacs on Tuesday, 90 lacs on Wednesday and 82 lacs on Thursday. It now stands with a grand total of 59.30 crores at the domestic box office.

Since Dangal has released today, Befikre now is being screened at limited theatres. The film might end its theatrical run around 60 crores.

Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor and Armaan Ralhan in key roles.