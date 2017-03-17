Beauty & The Beast, the big Hollywood release this week, managed to take a better occupancy for the morning shows today compared to Hindi releases. This week, there are four new Hindi releases, Trapped, Machine, Mantra and Aa Gaya Hero.

Emma Watson’s Beauty & The Beast managed to take an occupancy of 15% in the domestic market which is quite impressive.

Amongst the Hindi releases, Abbas Mustan’s Machine which marks the debut of Abbas’ son, Mustafa Burmawalla and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead, has managed to make an opening of 10% which is best compared to the other three films.

Trapped has low chances of performing at the box office, considering its niche appeal. The Rajkummar Rao film has not received a big release either in terms of screens, compared to Machine.

Aa Gaya Hero and Mantra on the other hand are extremely low on buzz to drive multiplex audiences.

Beauty & The Beast being a classic tale, will have many adults as well as kids hopping to theaters. The film has been received well by the critics and is expected to have a decent fate at the Indian box office. The film has released in approximately 600 screens. Since Emma Watson is a popular face in Indian market, thanks to her career defining role as Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter series, she enjoys a good fan base in India too.

Ahead of the release of the film, actress Emma Watson had even sent out Holi wishes to her Indian fans. In the film, Emma plays Belle, a young woman taken prisoner by a beast in his castle in exchange for her father’s freedom.

Directed by Bill Condon, the film also stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Kline and Ewan McGregor.