Beauty & The Beast Enjoys A Good 1st Weekend At The Box Office

Disney’s Beauty & The Beast managed to have a great opening weekend at the box office. The film has been biggest performer amongst the new releases of the week. It released alongside four Hindi releases, namely, Trapped, Machine, Mantra and Aa Gaya Hero.

Taking an opening of 1.42 crores on Friday, the film further showed a great jump over Saturday and Sunday. It collected 2.45 crores on Saturday and 2.80 crores on Sunday. The growth from Friday to Sunday was almost over 97% which is huge. With none of the Hindi films working well other than Badrinath Ki Dulhania, cine goers chose to watch the Hollywood release. Since the film is based on a known fairytale, it is a family watch.

The film’s opening weekend collections stand at 6.67 crores at the India box office. The movie’s opening weekend collections are almost three times higher than Cinderella, Moana and Zootopia which have were last year’s releases.

Beauty & The Beast being a classic tale, will have many adults as well as kids hopping to theaters. The film has been received well by the critics and is expected to have a decent fate at the Indian box office. The film has released in approximately 600 screens. Since Emma Watson is a popular face in Indian thanks to her career defining role as Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter series, she enjoys a good fan base in India too.

The film has found immense success in American markets and has taken a massive opening weekend collection of approximately $170 million and grossed around $350 million globally. Apparently, the film has gone beyond Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’s collection record in America.

Directed by Bill Condon, the film also stars Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Kline and Ewan McGregor.