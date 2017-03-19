Hollywood release Beauty & The Beast, continued to dominate the theaters over Hindi releases at the domestic box office. The Disney drama, after taking an opening of approximately, 1.45 crores, showed a jump over Saturday. It collected 2.30 crores over Saturday at the India box office. The film now stands with a collection of 3.75 crores* at the India box office.

Amongst the Hindi releases, Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped showed slight growth over Saturday. It collected 50 lacs on its second day, thus taking its two day total to 80 lacs* at the domestic box office. Despite good reviews, the film’s niche genre is responsible for its low footfalls. The film which is being released without an interval and doesn’t have a single song, will not go down well with those who have a taste for commercial cinema. Also, survival dramas are not really a popular genre for Bollywood films.

Abbas-Mustan’s romantic thriller, Machine too has been on low mode. The film started off 60 lacs and dropped further on the second day. With 55 lacs coming on the second day, the film now stands with a collection of 1.15 crores* at the domestic box office which is highest amongst the Hindi releases of the week. The film has received poor reviews but due to popular tracks such as ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast’ remix, the film has enjoyed a decent buzz.

Beauty & The Beast being a classic tale, has many adults as well as kids hopping to theaters. The film has been received well by the critics and is expected to have a decent fate at the Indian box office. The film has released in approximately 600 screens. Since Emma Watson is a popular face in Indian thanks to her career defining role as Hermoine Granger in the Harry Potter series, she enjoys a good fan base in India too.

*Final numbers awaited.