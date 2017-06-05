Priyanka Chopra’s maiden Hollywood project Baywatch has given tough competition to Gal Gadot’s superhero avatar in Wonder Woman at the Indian box office in its opening week.

Baywatch has minted more than the superhero film over the weekend. According to the numbers provided to IANS by the production banner behind Baywatch, the film released in India on Friday in 948 screens, and its gross box office figure is Rs 10.1 crore.

If we talk about Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman, the film is doing well internationally, and topped the box office in North America with an estimated $100.5 million debut weekend, making the Patty Jenkins-directed superhero film the biggest ever opening weekend for a female director.

The action adventure entertainer, based on the DC Comics character, made its way into the theatres in India on Friday in 350 screens.

As per Warner Bros, the film has amassed Rs 7.40 crore (net) in its opening weekend collection in India.

Internationally, “Baywatch“, a Paramount/Viacom Inc product, has fared poorly with critics describing the film as “shallow”, “stupid”, “misguided”, and “wantonly crude”. But the film generated mixed reviews in India with many critics lauding Priyanka for making her presence felt.

Directed by Seth Gordon, “Baywatch“, which has been adapted from the 1990s’ popular TV series of the same name, also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass.

Manisha Koirala’s “Dear Maya“, “A Death In The Gunj” and “Dobaara – See Your Evil” released in the Hindi section on Friday.