Bareilly Ki Barfi has released and has actually taken a decent opening. With Toilet – Ek Prem Katha as the major competition around it, one would have expected the best case score of 2 crores on its first day. However, the film has managed to do 20% more than that and brought in 2.42 crore on Friday. This is fair enough, considering the fact that the film opened on expected lines (around 20% occupancy) and then eventually went on to have some good occupancy (70%-80%) at key multiplexes in the evening and night shows.

This kind of growth is a good enough indicator for the Ashwini Iyer Tiwary film to not just stay stable on Saturday and Sunday but also see further momentum in footfalls. Ayushmann Khurranna would be actually hoping for such a turnaround since he has seen that in the past too where Dum Laga Ke Haisha started with 1.1 crore Day One and then enjoyed a lifetime of 30.50 crores.

As for his own standing at the Box Office, he has seen some improvement too since four years after Nautanki Saala (which holds the record for his biggest opening day till date) he has managed to score his second best opening. Here is the list:

Nautanki Saala – 3.25 crore

Bareilly Ki Barfi – 2.42 crore

Bewakoofiyaan – 2.23 crore

Vicky Donor – 2 crore

Dum Laga Ke Haisha – 1.1 crore

Hawaizaada – 0.50 crore

Of course, credit must also go to Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon for contributing to the opening numbers since they did bring in awareness quotient. All eyes are now on how the film progresses from this point on. So far the signs are right and if the film can come close to 3.50 crore mark today, it would be set well for a bountiful Sunday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

