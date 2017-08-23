Bareilly Ki Barfi Surviving Tough Competition At The Box Office

Bareilly Ki Barfi is enjoying a roller coaster ride at the box office. After starting on a low note, the movie enjoyed a decent weekend at the box office. It dropped a bit on Monday but has now witnessed a minimal growth at the box office.

Bareilly Ki Barfi opened on a low note as it collected 2.42 crores on its first day. The other major release Annabelle: Creation is giving Bareilly Ki Barfi run for its money at the box office. Bareilly is totally dependent on its word of mouth whereas Annabelle is scoring big by attracting its target audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi went on grossing 3.95 crores on its 2nd day. The growth was a ray of hope for the makers and it proved that word of mouth is good for the film.

The movie doubled its figure of Friday on Sunday as it collected 5.15 crores on its 3rd day. After grossing 11.52 crores on its weekend, the film saw a drop as it collected 1.85 crores on its 1st Monday. It was expected the movie will witness a slope down since Monday but Tuesday came in as a mini surprising for the film. The film saw minimal growth on Tuesday as it has collected 2 crores. The film now stands at the total of 15.37 crores at the box office.

The stick-to-the-desi-roots formula has been working as between all the glamorous overseas stuff, one likes to explore the beauty of India. Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around the story of a small town girl Bitti who dreams big. The bold and cheerful Bitti is in search of her groom while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkummar Rao are seen competing for her love. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an underrated gem in Nil Battey Sannata.