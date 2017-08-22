Bareilly Ki Barfi Struggles With Monday Blues At The Box Office

Bareilly Ki Barfi, one of the 2 big films released this week, after feasting on a delicious 1st weekend has seen a minimal drop on Monday. The movie collected 11.30 crores in its 1st weekend.

When you have performers like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Seema Pahwa and Pankaj Tripathi all in one frame, you know the movie is special. Based on a simple story involving a complicated love triangle, Bareilly Ki Barfi is slowly and steadily running towards its goal at the box office. It started slow but picked up ultimately over the weekend. Now, again, it has witnessed a negligible drop but that’s fair as every movie feels Monday blues.

Bareilly Ki Barfi opened on a lower note as it collected 2.42 crores on its first day. It also is facing a tough competition from Hollywood’s horror flick Annabelle Creation. The movie went on grossing 3.95 crores on its 2nd day. The growth was a ray of hope for the makers and it proved that word of mouth is good for the film. The movie doubled its figure of Friday on Sunday as it collected 5.15 crores on its 3rd day. After grossing 11.30 crores on its weekend, it was time for the film to pass the Monday acid test. The film saw a minimal drop as it has collected 1.85 crores on its 1st Monday. The film now stands at the total of 13.37 crores at the box office.

Trending :

Bareilly Ki Barfi‘s tough days are just about to begin as it’ll face competition from 3 new films this week. Sidharth Malhotra & Jacqueline Fernandez’s A Gentleman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Y-Films’ Qaidi Band. It is to be seen how well the word of mouth works for the film.