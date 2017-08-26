The most savoury film of the season Bareilly Ki Barfi is doing well at the box office. This Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao starrer is sticking to its place among such tough competition. The movie has managed to remain steady at the Box Office!

Even after facing competition with 3 major releases A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band, the film has maintained a steady foothold at the ticket window by adding 1.30 crores to its kitty on Friday. It now stands with a total of 20.2 crores at the Box Office.

Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon started out with mixed reviews from critics and had a slow start at the box office. However, the 1st weekend turned out to be good for the movie.The film has been collecting praise for hitting the bull’s eye with its sweetness and has gained a lot from the positive word of mouth.The stick-to-the-desi-roots formula has been working as between all the glamorous overseas stuff, one likes to explore the beauty of India. Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around the story of a small town girl Bitti who dreams big. The bold and cheerful Bitti is in search of her groom while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkummar Rao are seen competing for her love.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of Nil Battey Sannata fame, Bareilly Ki Barfi is an entertaining love-triangle that you should not miss. After surviving Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, we will have to see if this Ashwiny’s movie puts a strong fight at the theaters this week too. Written by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra and Vineet Jain, the movie has a long way to go.