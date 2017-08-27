Bareilly Ki Barfi Scores Well On 2nd Saturday At The Box Office

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer has its 2nd week at the box office. The film had released with Hollywood horror biggie Annabelle: Creation and Huma Qureshi’s Partition: 1947.

The hit film has crossed 20 crores mark successfully, Bareilly Ki Barfi collected 2.42 crores on Friday, 3.95 crores on Saturday, 5.15 crores on Sunday, 1.90 crores on Monday, 2 crores on Tuesday,1.65 crores on Wednesday, 1.65 crores on Thursday and 1.30 crores on its second Friday. The film has earned 1.75 crores on 2nd Saturday. It has minted a total of 21.62 crores at the ticket window.

The film which has been made on a lean budget has done excellent business and showed once again that content driven cinema performs well.

Bareilly Ki Barfi has turned out to be a winner at the box office. This film has garnered appreciation from both critics & the audiences.

The film is a collaborative effort between director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain.

Bareilly Ki Barfi ‘is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film has released on 18th August 2017 and is running on a positive note.