Bareilly Ki Barfi Remains Alive At The Box Office Fighting The Competition

Theory of small films doing good at the box office is what Bareilly Ki Barfi has proved for the nth time. It’s all about finding a connect, once a film gets it the word of mouth will be default prove to be good.

On one hand, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon are been getting immense acclaims from all over – the film is aiming towards a respectable total to end its lifetime collections with. Let’s take look where the film stands as far as box office is concerned:

Though the film started on a lower note, it picked up over the weekend and remained stable on weekdays in its week one. It collected 18.72 crores in its 1st week. It went on collecting 1.15 crores & 1.75 crores on its 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday. Doubling up its 2nd Friday, the film grossed 2.30 crores on its 2nd Sunday. It noticed a drop on its 2nd Monday and Tuesday as it grossed 75 lakhs and 75 lakhs respectively. 2nd Wednesday collections of the film are here and it has collected 85 lakhs. The film now stands at the total of 26.27 crores.

After receiving handwritten notes from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the team of Bareilly Ki Barfi, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has been praised by Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

“Congrats Ashwiny Iyer. Brilliant work by entire team especially Rajkummar Rao and Bitti’s parents. Dialogues were a class apart,” Irani tweeted on Tuesday.

Amitabh had described the film as a delightful one with such competent and excellent performances. He later sent a bouquet along with a handwritten note praising the work of its actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao.

“This feels like a milestone in itself! You’ve been such an inspiration. Thank you so so much sir! This really made my day! Amitabh Bachchan,” Kriti, who plays Bitti in the film, tweeted on Tuesday. Rajkummar’s day was also made when he received a handwritten note from the legend.