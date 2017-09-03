Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari helmed Bareilly Ki Barfi which released on August 18 has been keeping its surviving streak alive at the box office even after it has entered its third week, thanks to the great reviews and good word of mouth.

The cast of the film which comprises of Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana have stolen the show with their stellar performances. Though the film started on a lower note, once it picked up the movie has been showing good numbers at the Box office. It collected 18.72 crores in its 1st week.

While the third week started off on a decent note, It collected 40 lakhs on its 3rd Friday and has gone to do more-than-double 1 crore on its 3rd Saturday. The film now stands at the grand total of 28.42 crores. Despite the loss of screens to other releases, Bareilly is still luring audiences to the theatres and has been doing decent business at the box office.

The film revolves around Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon) is a bohemian Bareilly girl who falls deeply in love with Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao) an author because she admires his progressive way of thinking. Finding him though proves to be as hard as looking for a needle in the haystack. So Bitti seeks the help of the local printing press-owner, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) on her journey of love.

Apart from the stellar performances by the actors Bareilly Ki Barfi has won the hearts of critics and audience because of its quirky ride of unexpectedness. The film had released with Annabelle: Creation and Partition 1947 but even after so much competition it proved to turn out as a hit at the box office. The film is a collaborative effort between director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, creative producer Juno Chopra and writer Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Shreyas Jain. Bareilly Ki Barfi is produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios. The film has released on 18th August 2017 and is running on a positive note.