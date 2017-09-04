Bareilly Ki Barfi Inches Closer To 30 Crores Mark At The Box Office

Bareilly Ki Barfi has proved yet again how you don’t need any lavish locales, high budget cast, an item song or skin show to make a film hit. Bareilly Ki Barfi has everything apart from these above mentioned things.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon – Bareilly Ki Barfi is performing as sweet as its name at the box office. Third week of the film started off on a decent note. It collected 40 lakhs on its 3rd Friday and has gone to do more-than-double 1 crore on its 3rd Saturday. On its 3rd Sunday, the film again showed a jump and has collected 1.10 crores. The film now stands at the grand total of 29.52 crores. Despite the loss of screens to other releases, Bareilly is still luring audiences to the theatres and has been doing decent business at the box office.

Kriti Sanon, who has been getting immense praise for her performance in the film says Bareilly Ki Barfi has helped her evolve both as an actor and as a person. She adds, “I personally feel that you need to grow with every film. You have to find a new way, a different way, a new process to do what you do. You have to look at things differently and these two films (Raabta & Bareilly Ki Barfi) have immensely helped me grow as an actor as well as a person.”

The stick-to-the-desi-roots formula has been working as between all the glamorous overseas stuff, one likes to explore the beauty of India. Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around the story of a small town girl Bitti who dreams big. The bold and cheerful Bitti is in search of her groom while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkummar Rao are seen competing for her love. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an underrated gem in Nil Battey Sannata.