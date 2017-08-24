Bareilly Ki Barfi Holds Well On Its 1st Wednesday At The Box Office

The good thing about films made on controlled budget is they have bright chance to do well at the box office. You just need to find the right connections and last week’s release Bareilly Ki Barfi is all about the connect.

This Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao starrer is sticking to its place among such tough competition. It was expected that Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will prove to be a pain in the heel for the film but Annabelle: Creation came out of the blue for a surprise blow.

Bareilly Ki Barfi opened to good reviews but somewhere the pre-buzz of the film was frigid hence it was not able to open as per expectations. It collected 2.42 crores on its first day. The other major release Annabelle: Creation is giving Bareilly Ki Barfi run for its money at the box office. Though both have totally different genres still both can do well attracting their respective target audience. Bareilly Ki Barfi grossed 3.95 crores on its 2nd day. The growth was a ray of hope for the makers and it proved that word of mouth is good for the film.

Sunday was special for the film as it doubled its figure of Friday on Sunday as it collected 5.15 crores on its 3rd day. After grossing 11.52 crores on its weekend, the film saw a drop as it collected 1.90 crores on its 1st Monday. The figures on its 4th day made us suspicious of the fall in collections, but surprisingly it showed minimal growth on Tuesday. It collected 2 crores on its 5th day. As it is rightly said when box office is concerned, any growth is good growth on weekdays. The movie has collected 1.63 crores on its 1st Wednesday. The film now stands at the total of 17.05 crores at the box office.

The competition will only get tougher as this Friday apart from 3 major releases in A Gentleman, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Qaidi Band there will be multiple other films releasing too.