Bareilly Ki Barfi! For a film released 4 weeks ago still being in race at the box office, it needs to be special. This Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film proved from the word of mouth that it’s here to stay for a long time.

A Gentleman, Baabumoshai Bandookbaaz, Qaidi Band, Baadshaho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Poster Boys & Daddy – these are the films released after Bareilly Ki Barfi but only few are still intact in the race. After a week one of 18.72 crores the film got a good base to stand upon and win this box office race. Word of mouth did the rest for the film and it went in to collect 8.30 crores in its week 2. Week 3 and Week 4 came in as a surprise for the film as both weeks were stable.

In its week 4, the film has collected 2.05 crores taking up the film’s total to 32.98 crores. Director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, who previously made Swara Bhaskar starrer Nil Battey Sannata, a film about a high-school dropout household maid and single mother of a sullen young girl, is happy with the response of her latest film Bareilly Ki Barfi. As its title indicates, it’s set in Bareilly.

Talking about why such films set in small towns are doing well at the box office, she said, “We are now talking to an audience that’s the younger generation of India.”

“There are enough audience members who will come to watch a Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan movie, but at the same time, there are also audiences who see world cinema. They are more (into) watching Netflix and Amazon (Amazon Prime Video) and they know about story-telling,”

“This is also a generation that has seen Zara and H&M at a click of the button; they are also the generation who have studied in small towns, done MBA in colleges and have got jobs in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” Tiwari told IANS.