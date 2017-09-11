Bareilly Ki Barfi Enters 4th Week With A Bang At The Box Office

Bollywood is feasting on two sweet dishes at present in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi. Both are made on lean budget consist of a super fun plot with some rocking performances by the cast. Amongst the flood of other good releases, Bareilly Ki Barfi is still holding its place at the box office.

After amassing 30.93 crores in its first 3 weeks, the movie has gone ahead and collected 1.30 crores in its 4th weekend. It collected 20 Lakhs, 50 Lakhs, and 60 Lakhs respectively on its 4th Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It has crossed Happy Bhag Jaayegi (28.82 crores) which was released during the same period last year.

Both Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has one common factor in Ayushmann Khurrana. Asked if he is bothered about his image of playing boy-next-door characters who deal with practical problems of a middle-class lifestyle, Ayushmann told IANS: “No, I do not think so… Isn’t it more heroic that I can connect and reach out to the audience with a topic that others might fear to narrate?”

“I think you have to be really secure as a man to play a character like Mudit (in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) who is still loved by his girlfriend despite going through a problem (erectile dysfunction).”

Ayushmann, who has featured in films like Nautanki Saala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu and the latest Bareilly Ki Barfi, said he wants to play characters that are larger than life.

“Like that of A-list stars or heroes in commercial cinema do… In fact, with Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film, I am changing my gear to a dark character that I always wanted to play. I can do different characters, but with the right script and right director,” he added. Whereas Rajkummar Rao is all set to see the release of number of films like – Omerta, Fanney Khan, Newton and a television miniseries in Bose: Dead Or Alive.