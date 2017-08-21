Bareilly Ki Barfi Enjoys A Delicious 1st Weekend At The Box Office

It came as a shock when Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi opened below expectations on the 1st day. But its 2nd and 3rd day proved why content is really the king at the box office.

When Ayushmann starred in Dum Laga Ke Haisha way back in 2015 he got aware of the fact how word of mouth works for a film. His last film Meri Pyaari Bindu failed for the lack of connect with the audience. His latest Bareilly Ki Barfi has proved again what a film with a good script is able to do at the box office.

Bareilly Ki Barfi opened on a lower note as it collected 2.42 crores on its first day. This may be because of Akshay Kumar’s dominance from last week with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Hollywood’s latest horror flick Annabelle Creation also is acting as a roadblock. The movie went on grossing 3.85 crores on its 2nd day. The growth was a ray of hope for the makers and it proved that word of mouth is good for the film. The movie has doubled its figure of Friday on Sunday as it collected 5.03 crores on its 3rd day. The film now stands at the total collections of 11.30 crores after its 1st weekend.

Check out the till date collection of the film:

1st Friday – 2.42 crores

1st Saturday – 3.85 crores

1st Sunday – 5.03 crores

Total – 11.30 crores

Bareilly Ki Barfi, which has Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles will have Ashwiny and her husband team up as director and writer for the second time after Nil Battey Sannata. Nitesh, who adapted a French

Nitesh, who adapted a French book into the script, has changed the setting of the story from France to Uttar Pradesh. The film has been co-written by Shreyas Jain along with Nitesh Tiwari. The uniqueness and depth of each of these characters have everyone talking about the movie.