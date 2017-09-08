Bareilly Ki Barfi Ends The 3rd Week On A Sweet Note At The Box Office

Bareilly Ki Barfi has been holding quite well at the box office. The film has finished the 3rd week at the ticket window and is now all set to enter the 4th week. This Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer film has garnered 30.93 crores even after facing some major competition from the big budget films.

The film had a collection of 18.72 crores in its 1st week and 8.30 crores collection in its second week. Bareilly Ki Barfi remained solid at the ticket window in its 3rd week by collecting 40 lakhs on Friday, 1 crore on Saturday, 1.10 crores on Sunday, 36 lakhs on Monday, 45 lakhs on Tuesday, 30 lakhs on Wednesday, and 30 lakhs on Thursday.

Kriti Sanon has seen two releases this year in which one (Bareilly Ki Barfi) has turned out to be a plus affair whereas the second (Raabta) has turned out to be a flop affair at the box office. In an interview with IndiaTV, Kriti said, “Failure and success are part of the industry. It comes and goes away very easily. You can never be at a position to say ‘I’ve reached and now I can’t fail’. It’s more important to do things for the right reason. You have to do your job well. You can’t keep fretting ‘what if it doesn’t work at the box office’ because it isn’t in our hands.”

“When I came to Mumbai, I had a sense of security. I wasn’t desperate, I was passionate. There is a very thin line between both. I knew I had something to fall back on. We say you shouldn’t have a Plan B because then you’re not focused on Plan A but the Plan B gives you a sense of security,’’ she added.

“When you’re passionate about something, you’d never go to the other plan. It makes you feel secured, that your life doesn’t end here. My educational degree gave me that security and made me confident,” she said.

The actress was recently roped in to endorse New Zealand as an education destination. “I don’t crack under pressure because I’ve gone through a lot. The pressure gets to you, but giving your best under such situation comes from the grilling which you go through in your school and college,” she concluded.