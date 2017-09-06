Bareilly Ki Barfi Crosses 30 Crore Mark At The Box Office

Two guys fighting for the love of a girl – this is a done and dusted concept but Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with Bareilly Ki Barfi proved how it can be executed in a new way. The movie has trended very well despite of the competition it’s facing from all over.

Bareilly Ki Barfi collected 11.30 crore in its 1st weekend, this was the week when Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was leading the race. Bareilly Ki Barfi stood still and emerged victorious rising from the flood of releases in upcoming weeks. The movie earned 36 lakhs on its 3rd Monday which proves the stable trend for the film. It has shown minimal jump on its 3rd Tuesday collecting 46 Lakhs. The film now stands at the grand total of 30.33 crores. This week’s both releases in Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are doing well. It would be interesting to see how well Bareilly Ki Barfi could stand amongst the storm of good releases.

When Bareilly Ki Barfi released, there was not much of assurance where the film will lead after a slow start. It opened with some amazing reviews and it took a couple of days until the real word of mouth came into play. Starring the amazing trio of Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao – the movie revolves around the story of a small town girl Bitti who dreams big. The bold and cheerful Bitti is in search of her groom while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkummar Rao are seen competing for her love.

Ayushmann is known for acting in films that make statements or send out social messages.

Asked if he is bothered about his image of playing boy-next-door characters who deal with practical problems of a middle-class lifestyle, Ayushmann told IANS: “No, I do not think so… Isn’t it more heroic that I can connect and reach out to the audience with a topic that others might fear to narrate?”