Bareilly Ki Barfi Continues To Shine Bright At The Box Office

A good film will always earn good, this has been proved for many times and Bareilly Ki Barfi does it once again. This Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer is holding up to the audiences’ love at the box office.

When a film does not work, there are many reasons for its failure. The target audience was limited, content was niche, did not get the proper release date are few of those many. But when a film work, there is only one reason which is – the film is good. When it opened with a shaky start, many weren’t sure where the film will lead. But it has surprised at every juncture aiming towards respectable lifetime collections.

The film collected 18.72 in its 1st week. Interestingly, the collections are in the same range of Happy Bhag Jayegi (17.65 crores) which released in the same period last year (19th August) as Bareilly Ki Barfi. It went on collecting 1.15 crores & 1.75 crores on its 2nd Friday and 2nd Saturday. Doubling up its 2nd Friday, the film has grossed 2.30 crores on its 2nd Sunday. The film now stands at the total of 23.92 crores.

Kriti Sanon, who has been getting immense praise for her performance in the film says Bareilly Ki Barfi has helped her evolve both as an actor and as a person. She adds, “I personally feel that you need to grow with every film. You have to find a new way, a different way, a new process to do what you do. You have to look at things differently and these two films (Raabta & Bareilly Ki Barfi) have immensely helped me grow as an actor as well as a person.”

The stick-to-the-desi-roots formula has been working as between all the glamorous overseas stuff, one likes to explore the beauty of India. Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around the story of a small town girl Bitti who dreams big. The bold and cheerful Bitti is in search of her groom while Chirag aka Ayushmann Khurrana and Pritam aka Rajkummar Rao are seen competing for her love. It is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who has given us an underrated gem in Nil Battey Sannata.