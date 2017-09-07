Bareilly Ki Barfi Continues Its Magic In The 3rd Week At The Box Office

Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – two sixers banged out of the park by Ayushmann Khurrana. With Bareilly Ki Barfi shining at the box office, it’s a good sign for makers who want to stay lean on the budget and tell a story they feel will connect.

Along with mentioning Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, Bareilly Ki Barfi has become the movie it is because of its supporting cast – Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa, Naila Grewal, Rohit Choudhary and Swati Semwal. The film was suppressed with so many releases after it but it bounced back stronger making its way towards the 30 crore mark. Now as the film has crossed the benchmark, it’s to be seen where the film will end its glorious lifetime.

Bareilly Ki Barfi collected 11.30 crore in its 1st weekend, even after starting a slower note the film managed to score over the weekends.

The movie earned 36 lakhs on its 3rd Monday which proves the stable trend for the film. It also showed minimal jump on its 3rd Tuesday collecting 45 Lakhs. The movie has added more 30 lakhs on its 3rd Wednesday to its kitty. The film now stands at the grand total of 30.63 crores. This week’s both releases in Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan are doing well. It would be interesting to see how well Bareilly Ki Barfi could stand amongst the storm of good releases.

After receiving handwritten notes from megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the team of Bareilly Ki Barfi, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, has been praised by Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

“Congrats Ashwiny Iyer. Brilliant work by entire team especially Rajkummar Rao and Bitti’s parents. Dialogues were a class apart,” Irani tweeted recently.