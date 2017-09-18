4 and a half weeks, 10 releases later, Bareilly Ki Barfi is still in the race of raking some money adding to its already good total. The movie has entered its 5th week and is still winning hearts of people at the box office.

The movie has earned 60 lakhs in its 5th weekend. This is a decent number considering the flood of releases Bareilly Ki Barfi has faced, also it has been standing tall since 5 weeks. To break down the number, the movie collected 9 lakhs, 21 lakhs and 30 lakhs on its 5th Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The movie is now is shining bright at the box office with the grand total of 33.58 crores.

After the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao, asked if anything has changed in him after achieving so much at a young age, the 33-year-old Rajkummar told IANS, “No, nothing much has changed in me as an actor. Since the day I started out, I always wanted to be part of good stories. The only thing that has changed is, now I have options of good stories to choose from….”

“Earlier, it was just to get an opportunity to get there. Earlier, it was more of looking for my next film, now it is about choosing the best,” added the actor.

Kriti Sanon, after winning everyone’s hearts in Bareilly Ki Barfi, says that though she doesn’t have a Godfather in the film industry, she never faced casting couch.

The Dilwale actress was present here on Saturday during the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit. She shared her experience of being an outsider in Bollywood and spoke about the casting couch and body shaming at a length.

“I am an engineer, so it was a huge shift for me. I was a little lost…It seemed like a dream which was too big. I think that such things (casting couch) do exist, but not only in Bollywood. But in other places too. But fortunately, I have not faced the casting couch. I was signed by an agency and thankfully nothing of this sort happened to me.”