2017 has seen five notable releases that have netted less than 10 crores over the weekend. Now, these are the films which have a face value attached to them and were expected to take at least some sort of a start. The least expectations from these were to step into a double digit score after the first three days were through. However, they struggled not just on the first day but also for rest of the weekend.

Now Bank Chor has turned out to be the most disappointing fare amongst all as it is at the bottom of the list of these films:

Sarkar 3 – 6.75 crore

Meri Pyaari Bindu – 6.50 crore

Noor – 5.52 crore

Bank Chor – 4.50 crore*

Of course, in terms of budget, Sarkar 3 was much higher and hence the losses were greater as well. On the other hand, Bank Chor is a much smaller film which gives it some sort of a cushion. Still, the fact that it has not been seen by audiences is a hurting factor and now it is staring at a lifetime number too which would be lowest on this list.

Other new releases of the week, Phullu and G Kutta Se, have seen insignificant collections and may just about complete a one week run in select shows where they are running.

Raabta has gone down completely in the second weekend and the film’s collections are around the 26 crore mark. It may just add 1 crore more in the final run and that’s about it.

Hindi Medium has netted around 67 crore now. The numbers have exceeded expectations by at least 100% as even a 30 crore total would have been fair enough for the Irrfan Khan starrer, considering the costs involved. Superhit.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder