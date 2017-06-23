Bank Chor has flopped badly at the Box Office. The film could gather only 7 crores in its Week One, a kind of number which should ideally have come in the opening weekend itself. Given the fact that the film had only one week available for it and had to at least get into the double digit score to gather some sort of Box Office standing, Bank Chor kept very low right through.

Daggers have been out for Riteish Deshmukh since the release of the film but the fact remains that this was signed by him almost three years back. Also, the film has been ready for two years. In the times when actors opt out of promoting even a recently signed film for many reasons, one has to give it to Riteish for not shying away from Bank Chor despite so much delay. Moreover, he has projects in the pipeline and hence there was no desperation either on his part to give it all on Bank Chor. Still, Riteish promoted the film across all platforms even though he perhaps also knew that what would be its eventual fate.

Nonetheless, from the Box Office perspective, the film has emerged as a huge downer and would turn out to be a forgettable affair for all involved.

What is indeed turning out to be memorable is Hindi Medium which currently stands at 69 crore* after being in theaters for five weeks. The film has today also been launched online. Still, it has actually managed a few shows for itself at select theaters across major cities. The film would close at a lifetime run of 70 crore. Superhit!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

