Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has emerged the second highest grossing Hindi film of all time, as the film has recorded an extraordinary run at the Chinese box office. The worldwide collections of the film as of today stands at the total of 882.52 crores and is set to enter the 900 crore club soon.

The Kabir Khan directorial has found acceptance from the Chinese audience and managed to record a very good trend in the neighboring country despite facing fierce competition from much bigger films like Black Panther, Pacific Rim, Amazing China, Detective China Town Volume 2, Operation Red Sea and Tom Raider. The 23-day collection at China stands at $ 41.34 Million (268.67 crores) and the film is now inching closer to the 300 crore club in the Chinese market.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan is the first Non-Aamir Khan film to succeed in the market, and now we shall see many more Hindi films release in the country. Initially, the market was exclusively open for Aamir Khan, whose films i.e. PK, Dangal and Secret Superstar set new benchmarks, however, the market is now open for a lot of cross-over success stories.

The collections from the early morning show on Sunday, 25th March has helped Bajrangi Bhaijaan sail past the worldwide collections of Secret Superstar (882.45 crores). Bajrangi Bhaijaan is now the second biggest hit of the Hindi film industry after Dangal, whose lifetime collections stand at approximately 1900 crore.

Here’s a break-down of the worldwide business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Secret Superstar:

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

· India: 432.46 crore

· Overseas: 181.46 crore ($28.64 Million)

· China: 268.67 crore ($41.34 Million)

· Total: 882.52 crore and counting

Secret Superstar

· India: 81.50 crore

· Overseas: 41.03 crore ($6.39 Million)

· China: 759.92 crore ($117.66 Million)

· Total: 882.45 crore

After Bajrangi Bhaijaan next up for release in China is Hindi Medium. The movie starring Irrfan Khan in lead is a satirical take on the Indian education system. It would be interesting to see if the film manages to if over the Chinese audience or no.