Bajrangi Bhaijaan Salman Khan Is All Set To Achieve This Feat At The China Box Office

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan has been receiving rave reviews from both the audience and critics since its release in China opened The Kabir Khan directorial earned $2.24 million on its first day and managed to beat Aamir Khan’s Dangal which had collected $2.05 million in China on its opening day, and has been on a roll ever since. With a release across 8000 screens, it also became the biggest Bollywood release in China.

The film has currently collected a total of $45.42 million (295.32 crores) during its run in China. Its huge success at the China Box Office has also helped the film surpass Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar in terms of global collections. Since the film has been witnessing drastic falls in collections in the past few days, many speculate that it will soon be ending its run at the Chinese Box Office. Considering the fact that Saket Choudhary’s Hindi Medium also releases in China this week, the Salman Khan starrer will probably witness more falls in the collections.

During Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s release, Jyoti Deshpande, Group CEO of Eros International, said, “China has emerged as an important market and major box office earner for Indian films in recent years, what with the recent success of Dangal. We are delighted to partner with E Stars to showcase our film to China. Our Indo-China co-productions are still in the making which we are extremely excited about. Post the huge success of the film, Irrfan Khan’s 2016 hit Hindi Medium will release in China in April. We hope the film fares well in China just like it did in the domestic market.”