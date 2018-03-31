Bajrangi Bhaijaan Eyes To Cross The 300 Crore Mark At The China Box Office

It looks like the audience in China can’t get enough of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. In 4 weeks at the China Box Office, the film has managed to win the audience’s heart with its beautiful and emotional story. The film keeps inching closer to the 300 crore mark.

The film ended its 4th week on a positive note, as its total collection stands at $44.44 millions (289.15 crores), on March 29. Narrating the story of an honest young man out to help a little girl reach back home in Pakistan despite the political tension between the two nations, the film has managed to connect with a wide spectrum of people despite their cultural and ideological differences.

According to reports, Bajrangi Bhaijaan even surpassed Dangal in terms of first-day collections, minting over 18 crores. However, it couldn’t break Secret Superstar’s record of 40 crores.

A user on maoyan.com, a Chine ticketing website says, “Really a very good movie! very real, little Lolita and Monkey God is really perfect Oh! But also exposes many social conflicts between India and Pakistan. However, there is one problem that no one can resist. That is the heart the people yearn for peace, friendship and exchange. This movie is sure to detonate the new climax that people like Indian movies! I hope the domestic filmmakers can produce such a good movie out! Really good!”