Bajrangi Bhaijaan China Box Office Collection: Day Wise Breakdown

In recent years, major filmmakers have been have been trying to make movies that would do well in China, especially in Hollywood, where sections of the films are shot in China simply to pander to the Chinese audience. However, Bollywood movies are starting to do really well at the Chinese Box Office. And the latest addition to the list is Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Last year, we saw Aamir Khan’s Dangal work wonders at the Chinese Box Office, collecting over 1205 crores. Earlier this year, the actor also released Secret Superstar in China, which raked in approximately 759.92 crores. And now Salman has joined joined in the fray as well, with his film crossing 260 crores.

The reason the film is so successful in China is that it is led by emotionally relatable characters, which has resonated with its audience worldwide, not just in China. The viewers are invested in the story and can’t help but root for the protagonist as he keeps facing one hardship after another. With its success, the film has also opened up new possibilities for Salman in China.

Here is a day wise breakdown of the movie’s run in China:

1st Friday: $2.26 mn

1st Saturday: $3.12 mn

1st Sunday: $3.16 mn

1st Monday: $1.75 mn

1st Tuesday: $1.83 mn

1st Wednesday: $1.92 mn

1st Thursday: $4.01

Total: $18.55 mn

2nd Friday: $1.76 mn

2nd Saturday: $3.36 mn

2nd Sunday: $2.94 mn

2nd Monday: $1.27 mn

2nd Tuesday: $1.24 mn

2nd Wednesday: $1.27 mn

2nd Thursday: $1.11 mn

Total: $31.09 mn

3rd Friday: $0.39 mn

3rd Saturday: $2.03 mn

3rd Sunday: $1.87 mn

3rd Monday: $0.72 mn

3rd Tuesday: $0.71 mn

3rd Wednesday: $0.69 mn

3rd Thursday: $0.66

Grand Total: $39.99 mn (260.14 crore)

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshali Malhotra in leading roles.