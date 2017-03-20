Yet another weekend, it was time for Badrinath to celebrate with his Dulhania across the country as the film continued to bring in audiences in theaters. More than 15 crore came over the second weekend too as the overall numbers shot up to 90.77 crore*. Now this is a fantastic outing for the film as before the release, even in the best case scenario, it was expected to do a lifetime business of 80-90 crore. Now these numbers have already come in just 10 days and there is a much longer run that the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer is set to enjoy in days and weeks ahead.

The film doesn’t have any competition in the current week and even next week, there is only Phillauri to contend with. For the Shashank Khaitan film, the journey now is to keep sprinting and eventually go past the lifetime collections of Jolly LLB 2 [117 crore].

As for the newer releases, the journey is to survive one full week at the Box Office. It has been a terrible outing for all Hindi releases as the collections trickled in just a few lakhs on a daily basis. Particularly disappointing was the case of Machine which has now joined the list of some of the recent high profile disasters. As a matter of fact it is lower than even Mirzya which had an opening day of 1.75 crore. In case of Machine, the entire opening weekend is around this number.

Aa Gaya Hero is clearly the case of life coming back full circle for Govinda, who was a rage at the time of Hero No. 1. That film had released on 21st February 1997 and now exactly 20 years later, when Aa Gaya Hero has released on 17th March 2017, the verdict is out that audiences are clearly not coming in to watch him as a central protagonist.

The man definitely has the right energy and it is matter of channelizing that in right supporting roles while being a part of interesting scripts and credible production houses. Yes, he did try that with Happy Ending and Kill Dil, and while the films may not have worked, Govinda doesn’t have to be disheartened. It could well be the beginning of a new innings for him and he has it in him to turn it all around.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao too would be expecting a turnaround for his Trapped which got all the critical acclaim. Yes, the costs are low for the film which means from non-theatrical revenue streams it may just about manage to scrape through. He would be definitely hoping that his credible act, which has seen good appreciation coming his way, does result in enhanced footfalls too. Currently, the weekend numbers are 1.44 crore and one waits to see how many shows are retained for the film once it steps into the second week.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder