Badrinath Ki Dulhania Takes Very Good Opening | Morning Occupancy Box Office Report

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has taken a very good start at the domestic box office.

The romantic comedy flick has opened around 35% occupancy in the morning shows, which quite good. It has opened best in the circuits of Mumbai and Gujarat. The film has received good response in both single screens and multiplexes across the country.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has taken 2nd best opening of the year, overall, after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, while considering only the northern circuit, it is on the similar lines of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2.

If the footfalls grow in the evening and night shows, the film might become the 2nd best opener of 2017 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Since the film is made on a moderate budget, the extended weekend till Monday (Holi), will definitely help this Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture to earn more moolah at the box office and enter the profit zone.

BKD is the 3rd venture, where Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are sharing screen space together. The duo have previously collaborated for Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Interestingly Student of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, both had a opening of 9 crores. With a solid start, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has all the chances to achieve the double digit opening at the box office. A positive word mouth will boost its box office collections.

Kong – Skull Island, another Hollywood release has opened with low numbers in India. The Tamil and Telugu version of this film has opened better than Hindi version.

Since the Hindi targeted market in North and central India are opting for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kong Skull Island is not expected to score at the box office.