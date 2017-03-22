Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to remain stable on its 2nd Tuesday at the box office.

The romantic comedy raked in around 2.45 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 96.39 crores.

The film is inching towards 100 crore club and will achieve this feat probably by the end of its 2nd week.

BKD will become the 4th ‘100 crore film’ of 2017 after Raees (139 crores), Kaabil (126.85 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (115.77 crores).

Since none of the new releases performed well at the box office, BKD remained the first choice for the cinegoers.

It is all set to become Alia Bhatt’s highest grosser of all time by surpassing the lifetime business of 2 States (104 crores) by the end of its 3rd week.

So far, the film has grossed 134.80 crores (96.39 crores) in India and 33 crores in the international markets.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania currently stands with the global collections of 167.80 crores at the box office.

Since Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri is releasing this Friday, it’ll be interesting to see how BKD will perform post that.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta. Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It set to hit the screens on 29th September.

While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).