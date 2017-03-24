Badrinath Ki Dulhania Makes 124% Profit At The Box Office

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer romantic drama, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, managed to make it to the 100 crore club in 14 days at the India box office. The film currently stands with a collection of 100.74 crores.

Since all of last week’s releases have been poor performers, Badrinath Ki Dulhania benefited from it and pulled off a good second week run. The film was made on a moderate budget of 45 crores and it has now made a profit of 55.74 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 124% at the domestic box office.

It has now become Alia Bhatt’s second film to make it to the 100 crore club after 2 States which released in 2014. For Varun Dhawan this is the third 100 crore film after Dilwale and ABCD 2.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has now become third film of the year to enter the list of profitable films of 2017 after Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

Fox Star Studios has now scored four back to back centuries with their biggie offerings, what with M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jolly LLB 2 and now Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the third collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt after Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Interestingly all three films are produced by Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor which will be directed Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. And the next project after that will be Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh which will be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

Varun Dhawan on the other hand has the much-awaited Judwaa 2 sequel in his kitty which will be directed by his father, David Dhawan.