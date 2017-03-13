Box Office – Badrinath Ki Dulhania keeps the moolah coming over the weekend

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is busy fighting it out with the big guys now. The film brought in 43.05 crore over the weekend and these numbers are now the third best of the year. This is how the top weekends of 2017 look like so far:

Raees – 59.83 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – 50.46 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 43.05 crore

Kaabil – 38.87 crore

Since today is Holi, the film is set to continue with good momentum all over again. What is working in favor of the film is the fact that it is collecting across A, B and C centers, and that too across multiplexes and single screens, something which clearly signifies that this one is a pan-India film in the making.

Somehow, over the last few years, lesser and lesser filmmakers have been concentrating on subjects that appeal to all segments of the society. However, pick any film and whichever has actually brought in the most moolah is the one which has managed to connect with the ‘aam aadmi’. Of course films like Dangal, Sultan or Bajrangi Bhaijaan are very huge examples out there and they are still out of reach for all movies releasing in a year, barring one or two. However, leaving these biggies aside, one just hopes that more and more filmmakers think of bringing on stories that are fresh and promise to have a much wider appeal.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources