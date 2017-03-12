Badrinath Ki Dulhania Jumps On Its 2nd Day (1st Saturday) At The Box Office

After enjoying a great opening day, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania, showed great jump on its 2nd day at the box office.

The romantic comedy raked in 14.75 crores on its 1st Saturday and now stands with the total collections of 27 crores.

Considering the budget and star cast, the collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania are extremely good. Since the film is receiving positive reviews , the film should show further growth on Sunday (Today).

The Shashank Khaitan directorial venture is now looking around 43-45 crore in its opening weekend.

The film is performing well in all the territories across the country. It has managed to hold well in the multiplexes of metrocities as well as in the single screens at the mass centres.

Since, Monday is a national holiday due to Holi festival, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will take the advantage and will earn around 12-14 crores, which will give this film a good platform to enter in the 100 crore club.

This is 9th film of Varun Dhawan, which is enjoying good run at the box office. The 29-year old actor hasn’t given a single flop in his acting career.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are sharing the screen space for the third time after Student of the year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is set to hit the screens on 29th September. While Alia Bhatt will seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar.