Badrinath Ki Dulhania Holds Well On 2nd Wednesday, All Set To Enter 100 Crore Club Today

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to hold well in the weekdays at the box office.

As per the early estimates, the romantic comedy collected 2.30 crores on its 2nd Wednesday (yesterday) and now stands with a grand total of 98.69 crores. The film is all set to enter the 100 crore club today at the domestic market.

BKD will become the 4th 100 crore film of 2017 after Raees (139 crores), Kaabil (126.85 crores) and Jolly LLB 2 (115.77 crores). It will also mark Varun Dhawan’s 3rd 100 crore film after Dilwale (148 crores) and ABCD 2 (107 crores) and Alia Bhatt’s 2nd after 2 States (104 crores).

Apart from doing good business at the domestic market, the film has also performed exceedingly well in the international markets. So far, the film has grossed 137.95 crores (nett 98.69 crores) in India and 33 crores at the overseas box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania currently stands with global total of 170.95 crores.

Since Anushka Sharma’s Phillauri is releasing tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how the film (BKD) will perform in its 3rd week.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar (Dharma Productions) and Apoorva Mehta. Written and Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It set to hit the screens on 29th September.

While Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor, which will be produced by Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh which is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment).