Badrinath Ki Dulhania has enjoyed a very good first week at the Box Office. The film has been doing wonderful business right through its Day 1 and the momentum has been maintained during the weekdays too. This is pretty much reflected from the fact that the film has brought in 73.75 crore* during its first week, and this number is on the same lines as the lifetime business of Kapoor & Sons [73.03 crore].

For Karan Johar, this must indeed be a happy scenario since both are Dharma Productions offering and while Kapoor & Sons was targeting core multiplex audiences (and emerged successful with that segment), Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been designed for the masses across A, B and C centers. This has pretty much translated into numbers too for the film as it brought in 5.15 crore* on Thursday as well, hence bringing the first week run to a very successful close.

As things stand today, the Shashank Khaitan directed film is set to have a good second week as well since it is practically the sole film in the running at theaters. The combined screen count of Trapped, Machine and Aa Gaya Hero is less than half of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which means Badrinath Ki Dulhania would continue to see the best collections of the weekend, and that too by a margin.

While collections are expected to be around the 4 crore mark today, expect a major jump in numbers on Saturday and Sunday, hence allowing the film to step into the 90s!

After January [Raees, Kaabil] and February [Jolly LLB 2], the month of March has found a good grosser coming its way as well in the form of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder