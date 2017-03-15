Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan managed to impress the audience as well as critics. The film took a brilliant start as it collected 12.25 crores on its opening day. With the festive spirit of Holi and a long weekend, the film made a collection of 43.05 crores over its extended weekend which was great.

After keeping up its pace in the week days too, the film currently stands with a collection of 62.65 crores nett (87.71 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

The film has also managed to perform well in the overseas circuits. From the international markets, the film has made a collection of approximately 18 crores so far. Badrinath Ki Dulhania now stands with a collection of 105.71 crores at the worldwide box office.

The Shashank Khaitan directorial, is a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which released in 2014. The film had grossed 33 crores in its opening weekend but this sequel clearly went ahead. It has become Alia Bhatt’s highest opening weekend grosser ever after 2 States.

For Varun Dhawan, it became his third highest opening weekend grosser after Dilwale and ABCD 2.

Amongst this year’s releases, the film became fourth highest opening weekend grosser. Looks like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s huge fan base has been responsible for the film’s amazing performance so far.

Will the film make it to the 100 crore mark is yet to be seen. Badrinath Ki Dulhania will have to continue to add decent amount of moolah in the week days and also pull off a good second weekend for the same.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.