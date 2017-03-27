Badrinath Ki Dulhania Grosses 183 Cr Worldwide & 139% Profit At The Box Office

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer, Badrinath Ki Dulhania managed to have a good third weekend at the box office. The film in spite of new releases, has managed to pull off decent collections. It now stands with a collection of 107.69 crores nett (150.76 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

The romantic drama also put up a decent performance in the overseas markets where it scored around 33 crores which is quite good.

After making it to the 100 crore club, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has now reached another milestone. It has now grossed over 183.76 crores worldwide which is huge.

The film has also become a profitable venture for makers already. Made on a budget of 45 crores, it has made a profit of 62.69 crores so far, thus taking its profit percentage to 139.31% at the domestic box office.

The film being a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, has gone way ahead of its sequel. Badrinath Ki Dulhania became Alia Bhatt’s second film after 2 States to make it to 100 crore club. For Varun Dhawan, this is the third film to gross over 100 crores after ABCD 2 and Dilwale.

Alia and Varun have quickly become one of the most loved on-screen couples. The duo enjoy a huge fan base and are popular faces mainly for the Indian teens. This is their third film together after debut Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Both the actors are bagging huge projects in Bollywood. Alia will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji’s superhero film Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan has the much-awaited Judwaa Sequel on his upcoming list which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. This is the first time he will be seen in a double role.