As expected, it was Badrinath Ki Dulhania that dominated collections across board even in its second week. This is a new trend which is emerging of late where exhibitors continue to keep their faith intact on the previous release and in the process let newer releases aide if they have decent to good credentials involved. Machine had Abbas-Mustan as the star-directors, Aa Gaya Hero had Govinda in the lead and Trapped had names like Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap attached. Trapped still got better coverage at the urban centers but Badrinath Ki Dulhania was running at almost similar count of screens as last week.

This reflected in the collections too as 4.21 crore came in for the Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer and as a result the total stands at 77.87 crore. As for the Friday numbers, this is double of what Machine, Trapped and Aa Gaya Hero collected in total (~ 2 crore). As a matter of fact, the numbers fetched by Machine (around 1 crore) are the lowest ever for an Abbas-Mustan film as the footfalls were even less than their lowest grosser ever, Naqaab [2.5 crore]. Aa Gaya Hero would be a forgotten affair soon enough and may just about find some traction in the interiors. Trapped has a potential to grow from word of mouth.

Meanwhile, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has fetched another interesting record for itself as it has gone past the collections of Baaghi [77 crore] and equated Aashiqui 2 collections [78 crore] in 8 days flat! Incidentally, both these films star Alia Bhatt’s closest screen rival, Shraddha Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are sharing the screen space for the third time after Student of the year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta, Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Aakanksha Singh, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Basu Prasad and Sahil Vaid in supporting roles.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All numbers as per production and distribution sources