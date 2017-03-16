On its Summer release, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania [2014] had collected 78 crore in its lifetime run. Now less than three years down the line, and that too in a time period which is not quite conducive for the youth, the film would be almost collecting a similar amount in just one week. The film has already collected 68.80 crore*, what with Wednesday bringing in further 6.15 crore* at the Box Office and that would have its first week around the 74 crore mark. That’s just 4 crore less than the entire lifetime of the first in the series, which pretty much tells the tale.

The film is also set to be much bigger than Varun Dhawan’s last release, Dishoom. The action comedy, with John Abraham as Varun’s partner, had collected 70 crore in its lifetime run and that mark would be crossed by the time afternoon shows are through today.

The Shashank Khaitan directed film is continuing to do quite well on the basis of positive word of mouth and while lifetime total in the excess of 100 crore is a given, it has to be seen how much further does it go from that point on. A lot would depend on the merits of the upcoming films [Machine, Phillauri] as that would decide the run that Badrinath Ki Dulhania enjoys in the next couple of weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder