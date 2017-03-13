Badrinath Ki Dulhania Becomes Varun Dhawan’s 3rd Highest Opening Weekend Grosser

Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania has enjoyed great opening weekend at the box office.

The romantic comedy raked in around 43.05 crores in its weekend at the domestic market. With this total the film has become Varun Dhawan’s 3rd highest opening weekend grosser after Dilwale (65.09 crores) and ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) (46 crores).

Films Year Opening Weekend Collections

Dilwale 2015 65.09 crores

ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) 2015 46 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania 2017 43.05 crores

Dishoom 2016 37.32 crores

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania 2014 33.74 crores

Student Of The Year 2012 28.5 crores

Badlapur 2015 24 crores

Main Tera Hero 2014 21 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has become the 3rd highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (59.83 crores) and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (50.46 crores).

The film will also take complete advantage of today, since there is a national holiday due to Holi and will add more moolahs in its kitty at the box office.

If the film sustains well in the weekdays , Badrinath Ki Dulhania will become 3rd 100 crore film for Varun Dhawan after ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) and Dilwale.

Since there is no big release in the coming Friday apart from Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped which stars Rajkummar Rao and debutant Mustafa-Kiara Advani starrer Machine, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will definitely be the first choice for the cinegoers.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the 3rd collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The duo previously shared the screen in Student of the year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to hit the screens on 29th September.