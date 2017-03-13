Shashank Khaitan’s directorial venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania has enjoyed great opening weekend at the box office.


The romantic comedy raked in around 43.05 crores in its weekend at the domestic market. With this total the film has become Varun Dhawan’s 3rd highest opening weekend grosser after Dilwale (65.09 crores) and ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) (46 crores).

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Becomes Varun Dhawan’s 3rd Highest Opening Weekend Grosser
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Becomes Varun Dhawan’s 3rd Highest Opening Weekend Grosser

Films                                              Year                             Opening Weekend Collections
Dilwale                                           2015                                  65.09 crores
ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2)      2015                                   46 crores
Badrinath Ki Dulhania                      2017                                   43.05 crores
Dishoom                                         2016                                   37.32 crores
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania            2014                                   33.74 crores
Student Of The Year                        2012                                    28.5 crores
Badlapur                                         2015                                     24 crores
Main Tera Hero                               2014                                      21 crores

Badrinath Ki Dulhania has become the 3rd highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (59.83 crores) and Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (50.46 crores).

The film will also take complete advantage of today, since there is a national holiday due to Holi and will add more moolahs in its kitty at the box office.

If the film sustains well in the weekdays , Badrinath Ki Dulhania will become 3rd 100 crore film for Varun Dhawan after ABCD 2 (Anybody Can Dance 2) and Dilwale.

Since there is no big release in the coming Friday apart from Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped which stars Rajkummar Rao and debutant Mustafa-Kiara Advani starrer Machine, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will definitely be the first choice for the cinegoers.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the 3rd collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The duo previously shared the screen in Student of the year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is set to hit the screens on 29th September.

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here